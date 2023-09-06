Starfield PC Mod Dramatically Improves Inventory Management

We have now fully entered the era of Starfield by way of its September 6 launch, and that also means we’ve entered the era of Starfield mods. You may have already seen some, such as a controversial one that integrates Nvidia rendering tech into the game, but another recently published PC mod improves a commonly cited gameplay frustration: the inventory UI.

Starfield, like many Bethesda Game Studios works before it, features tons and tons and tons of things you can pick up to use or sell. It’s not uncommon to have an inventory full to bursting of various weapons, food items, crafting resources, and miscellaneous objects. By default, Starfield sorts all of your items into large categories. Take weapons, for example: Starfield sorts all guns and melee weapons under “Weapons,” with no separate categories for “shotguns” or “pistols.” And there’s also no way to sort your inventory by value, weight, or available ammo in the case of firearms. That’s where StarUI Inventory from Nexus Mods user m8r98a4f2 comes in, dramatically improving the options you have for sorting and making sense of your (probably over-encumbered) inventory.

Advertisement

One of the first things you’ll notice about this UI overhaul is on the right side of each category, you’ll see an item count and the total mass of that category—which is incredibly helpful when you’re sick of being over-encumbered and aren’t sure which items are causing the problem.

StarUI also adds a spreadsheet-style layout for your inventory, letting you quickly click on columns to sort items by their mass, value, and in the case of weapons, ammo and damage output. That last point is really helpful, as running out of ammo is fairly common in Starfield, and digging through the menu to figure out which gun of yours can continue spitting out lethality definitely slows the pace of the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read More: Help! I’m Trapped In Starfield’s Menus And Can’t Get Out

Buy Starfield: Amazon | Best Buy | GameStop

Advertisement

The mod also features a few other nice options, like the ability to go straight back to your gameplay from the inventory screen (Starfield features menus upon menus that can be bewildering the first time through). You can also bulk-sell to vendors based on categories of items, making transactions even speedier.

Full installation instructions can be found on StarUI’s nexusmod page.