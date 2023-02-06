Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Will Fix One Of Its Biggest Problems

Did you nearly lose your mind over all of the tedious backtracking in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Well there’s good news: its sequel, Jedi: Survivor, will include fast travel and mounts to streamline that aspect of the game.

“We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A,” director at Respawn Entertainment, Stig Asmussen, recently told Play Magazine. “The fast-travel is point to point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between.”

This will no doubt come in handy given the larger scope of the worlds touted in Jedi: Survivor and the faster load times of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It also makes perfect sense given all of the fan-favorite ways to get around in the Star Wars universe from speeders to tauntauns. But it also solves one of the most common complaints from 2019’s otherwise pretty great Jedi: Fallen Order.

The action adventure game had a Dark Souls flavor to it courtesy of little circles peppered throughout the map where budding force-wielder Cal Kestis would meditate to save the game, restore health, and reset nearby enemies. Unfortunately, there was no way to instantly travel between these points, or even back to Cal’s ship. In the years since the game came out, a graveyard of old threads on various subreddits and game forums formed around the topic.

On PC at least, one person went so far as to create a mod to add that functionality, though the results were far from perfect. One person accidently used it to teleport at the wrong time and messed up their playthrough of the game. Fortunately, Respawn seems to have answered fans’ prayers, though it’ll take a little longer than expected for players to see the new fast travel system in action.

Originally slated for March 17, Electronic Arts announced last week that Jedi: Survivor would come out on April 28 instead so the teams working on it have a little bit more time to ensure it gets released in a quality state, unlike some other recent blockbuster launches.