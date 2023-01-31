Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is The Next Big Game Delay Of 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got a March 17 release date just last month and it’s already blowing past it. Electronic Arts announced the game will now come out at the end of April instead as developer Respawn Entertainment focuses on bug fixes, performance issues, and generally making sure the game doesn’t come out busted like so many others these days.

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule,” the studio wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th.”

The studio maintains the game is content-complete and now in the final stage of development. Respawn goes on to say that the sequel is a “direct response” to feedback on the first game, adding that the developers have “pushed ourselves at every level.”

This is the second major game delay of 2023 so far, following a couple weeks after Ubisoft revealed that Skull and Bones, its pirate ship game perpetually trapped in development hell, would be delayed for a sixth time. Both games were originally planned for March, a month that now looks practically barren. Rather than the game release calendar ramping up in the months ahead, things are beginning to spread out a bit more.

At this rate though, we probably haven’t seen the last near-term delay. There were already big questions about whether Forza Motorsport and Starfield would hit in the first half of 2023 as originally planned. Maybe Redfall, which literally just got a May 2 release date last week, isn’t safe either. All release dates are basically placeholders at this point.