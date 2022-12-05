Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to EA’s only great Star Wars game throughout its entire 10-year exclusivity deal with Disney, looks like it will come out on March 16, 2023. That’s according to a recent Steam page leak ahead of the 2022 Game Awards marketing blitz later this week. It’s good news for Star Wars fans hungry for a reason to dive back into that universe, but bad news for everyone’s backlog and wallet as Survivor joins an already crowded winter lineup.



The game’s Steam page was briefly populated with the release date, content summary, and pre-order bonuses, as spotted by Wario64 and others. “The Dark Times are closing in, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him,” reads part of the description, which notes there will be ”additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles” for players to make use of this time around. The minimum PC system requirements also point to a GTX 1070 and 130GB of free space. Otherwise it sounds exactly like more Jedi: Fallen Order, which is what everyone wants.

Advertisement

EA had previously teased a big blockbuster for the first quarter of next year, leading many to assume that, pending any delays, that’s when Survivor would launch. March 16 would put it at the tail end of a Winter stuffed with big releases. Fire Emblem Engage, Forspoken, and the Dead Space remake arrive in January, while Hogwarts Legacy, Octopath Traveler II, and Destiny 2: Lightfall come out in February, just to name a few. Then March is bookended by Ubisoft’s pirate adventure Skull and Bones and Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake. As evidenced by the past few years now, the big holiday release onslaught now starts after New Year’s.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off + Coupon Xbox Series S - Cheapest Ever Cheapest Xbox deal ever

Clip the coupon and get $40 credit to Amazon when you buy this Xbox Series S. Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

A new trailer reveal for Survivor has also been rumored to be possible during Thursday’s Game Awards livestream (Update 12/5/22 12:12 p.m. ET: Geoff Keighley has confirmed as much) . One of a bunch of big Star Wars projects in the works right now, Survivor is also among three new EA Star Wars games being headed up by Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment. If it can build on what the previous game achieved, it will show that the publisher has finally figured out a strategy that works for the license after years of botched launches and cancellations.



