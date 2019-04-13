Today at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, Respawn Entertainment, makers of Apex Legends and Titanfall, showed off their next game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.



The game will star Cameron Monaghan as Kal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66 and the destruction of the jedi Order. Monagahan is best know for his roles in Gotham and Shameless.

Before the event, EA revealed the game would be singleplayer only, will not contain any microtransactions and would have no loot boxes. This was reconfirmed during the panel by Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella. The game is also being build in Unreal Engine 4.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15, 2019.