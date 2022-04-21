Earlier this week, we learned that Amy Hennig would get another chance to help make a Star Wars game following the infamous shutdown of her previous attempt with EA and Visceral. A big announcement to be sure, but have you noticed? There are a lot of Star Wars games being announced this past year or so. And it’s a pleasant change.

And if this month’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has shown us anything, it’s that this franchise can still inspire creative and fun games. Now that more studios, like Ubisoft and Skydance, are getting a chance to create their own adventures in George Lucas’ popular sci-fi universe—after very few Star Wars games coming out during EA’s nearly decade-long exclusive deal with the franchise—I’m excited for this new era of gaming in the galaxy far, far away.



In fact, there are so many new Star Wars games now in development you might have lost track of some of them. So, here’s my reckoning of all (confirmed) Star Wars games we know are coming over the next few years.