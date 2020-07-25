Spider-Man Is Having A Rough Day

This week we celebrate Waluigi’s birthday, watch how evil Magpies are, twirl some hotdogs, get spooked by some big spiders and feel sorry for Spider-Man.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I’ve gone down a rabbit hole and discovered that Magpies fucking suck.
Mario seems REALLY excited about this thing.
Ain’t no shame ladies, do your thing, just make sure you ahead of the game.
MR EYEBALLS!
Tweets!
Spider-Man 2 on PS2 and Xbox had great web-swinging....everything else wasn’t quite as good.
You made the right call Ian.
All cool action scenes that use a butterfly knife should be CGI replaced with a hotdog.
News
- Rocket League Is Going Free-To-Play And Leaving Steam
- Dad Who Doesn’t Even Like Pokémon Selling His Card Collection For $30,000
- Freelance Game Writers Band Together To Strike Over Poor Pay
- Pressed On Accountability, Ubisoft CEO Avoids Taking Blame For Company’s Sexual Misconduct Problems
- Amid Backlash, U.S. Army Retreats From Twitch
- The Next Yakuza Is Coming In November, But The PS5 Has To Wait
- Xbox Is Bringing Back Fable
- Suikoden Developers Get The Band Back Together For New RPG
- Shin Megami Tensei V Is Coming To Switch In 2021
- Rapper Logic Signs Exclusive Deal With Twitch
- NHL 21 Isn’t Getting A PS5 Or Xbox Series X Version
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
I just focus on The Division 2 and some Warframe. It keeps me from sliding back into bad habits and playing Destiny again.
This game looks coo- SPIDERS! AHHHHH
I don’t really think you should scream at a wolf when there are zombies all around you.
