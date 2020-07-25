Spider-Man Is Having A Rough Day

This week we celebrate Waluigi’s birthday, watch how evil Magpies are, twirl some hotdogs, get spooked by some big spiders and feel sorry for Spider-Man.



Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

I’ve gone down a rabbit hole and discovered that Magpies fucking suck.

Mario seems REALLY excited about this thing.

Advertisement

Ain’t no shame ladies, do your thing, just make sure you ahead of the game.

Advertisement

MR EYEBALLS!

Advertisement

Spider-Man 2 on PS2 and Xbox had great web-swinging....everything else wasn’t quite as good.

Advertisement

You made the right call Ian.

Advertisement

All cool action scenes that use a butterfly knife should be CGI replaced with a hotdog.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

I just focus on The Division 2 and some Warframe. It keeps me from sliding back into bad habits and playing Destiny again.

This game looks coo- SPIDERS! AHHHHH

I don’t really think you should scream at a wolf when there are zombies all around you.