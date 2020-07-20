Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shin Megami Tensei V Is Coming To Switch In 2021

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Nintendo
NintendoSwitchnintendo direct minikotakucore
Illustration for article titled iShin Megami Tensei V /iIs Coming To Switch In 2021
Screenshot: Atlus

It’s been a long time since we got a look at Shin Megami Tensei V, but in today’s Nintendo Mini Direct series publisher Atlus confirmed the game is still on its way and due out sometime in 2021.

Originally announced back in 2017 with a trailer, we haven’t heard much about Shin Megami Tensei V in the years since, and even today’s footage accompanying the release window news doesn’t add much more insight. There’s still modern day Tokyo, some sort of apocalyptic event, and a ton of demons.

Unlike the Persona series which spun-off of it, and has been a Sony console exclusive for years, the recent Shin Megami Tensei games have been Nintendo only. And unlike previous SMT games, this will be the first on Switch and not relegated purely to handheld devices.

Atlus had previously said it was hoping to launch the game sometime this year. Whether because of ongoing issues around covid-19 or just the normal struggles of game development, that’s no longer in the cards. On the bright side, Atlus did confirm that Shin Megami Tensei V will release simultaneously worldwide, so no waiting on a localized version.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

lewa358
Lewa358

Yeah, but will that SMT 3 remake still feature Dante From The Devil May Cry Series?