Shin Megami Tensei V Is Coming To Switch In 2021

Screenshot : Atlus

It’s been a long time since we got a look at Shin Megami Tensei V, but in today’s Nintendo Mini Direct series publisher Atlus confirmed the game is still on its way and due out sometime in 2021.

Advertisement

Originally announced back in 2017 with a trailer, we haven’t heard much about Shin Megami Tensei V in the years since, and even today’s footage accompanying the release window news doesn’t add much more insight. There’s still modern day Tokyo, some sort of apocalyptic event, and a ton of demons.

Unlike the Persona series which spun-off of it, and has been a Sony console exclusive for years, the recent Shin Megami Tensei games have been Nintendo only . And unlike previous SMT games, this will be the first on Switch and not relegated purely to handheld devices .



Advertisement

Atlus had previously said it was hoping to launch the game sometime this year. Whether because of ongoing issues around covid-19 or just the normal struggles of game development, that’s no longer in the cards. On the bright side, Atlus did confirm that Shin Megami Tensei V will release simultaneously worldwide, so no waiting on a localized version.