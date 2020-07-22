Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Next Yakuza Is Coming In November, But The PS5 Has To Wait

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled The Next iYakuza/i Is Coming In November, But The PS5 Has To Wait
Screenshot: Sega

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the next game in the long-running crime/bike-throwing series and the first of the post-Kiryu era, has been out in Japan since January. We finally got a Western release date today though, with the game due on most systems in November.

That’s Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and best of all PC (previous PC releases have been massively delayed), along with the Xbox Series X and PS5. But only Microsoft’s next-gen version will be out alongside the console’s launch, with IGN announcing that the PS5 version will be releasing “at a later date”.

Alongside the standard Japanese audio, Like a Dragon will also have an English dub that’ll feature George Takei.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

ajacks90
Eh-jhey

Genuinely happy the series has gotten it’s western audience back to a place that warrants an actual english dub....but god, please I hope they keep the Japanese dub in the game as an option