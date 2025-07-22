It Sure Sounds Like Assassin's Creed Shadows Is Coming To Switch 2 This Year

The Switch 2 seemingly has the capacity to be a perfect port machine for recent blockbusters. Will Assassin’s Creed Shadows be one of them? Reading between the lines of a recent Ubisoft earnings call, it certainly sounds like that’s what the French publisher has planned.

As first noted by Game File’s Stephen Totilo, the company told analysts during a Q&A today that it had some unannounced games coming later this year, including one for the Switch 2. “Beyond the announced releases we will have a couple of other titles to announce but what we can just say is it’s going to be paid content of strong quality and we also have a game that will be launched on the Switch 2,” Ubisoft Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet said during the call.

CEO Yves Guillemot gave some additional color, as the analysts like to call it, on the company’s fall 2025 release calendar, specifically with regard to Assassin’s Creed Shadows. “We have lots of things that are going to come soon we have an expansion that’s coming before the end of the quarter and we have some new versions that will come on other machines,” he said. The DLC in question is Claws of Awaji, which is supposed to be a new 10-hour island adventure coming to the game.

While the company declined to confirm a Switch 2 version later in the call, I would be willing to bet the vineyard that the port being referenced is indeed for Nintendo’s new handheld hybrid, the only other “machine” with a dedicated gaming platform on the market. Unless Assassin’s Creed Shadows is somehow coming to iPhone or Mac. I don’t suspect the sales from either would account for Ubisoft’s expected revenue in the second half of the year.

There is one big Ubisoft port that’s already been confirmed. Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Switch 2 on September 4. To keep some breathing room between them, I could see the Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows arriving in November. If that ends up being the case, it’s going to be one of the biggest holiday lineups a Nintendo console has had in quite some time.

