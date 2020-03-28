Someone, Please Help Roald

“Help me...” Screenshot : UltimaShadowX ( Twitter

Hello! This week we use Half-Life to teach math, watch the trailer for next big Animal Crossing update, shock ourselves while we play Smash, learn how Nintendo is helping healthcare workers fight the pandemic and trap poor Roald in a cage made of concrete walls.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

We have reached a strange stage of isolation.

Kids, please sit down and ignore the Strider behind me. Please, focus on my math.

This is cool, but why not have them all race in Burnout 3 instead? Now that would make for exciting TV!

I will never get tired of Doomguy and Isabelle being friends.

Hey, don’t walk on people’s flowers! You jerk.

The new Dark Souls is looking...scary.

I hate this.

News

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

As we are all stuck inside for the next few weeks or months, we will just have to celebrate holidays in Animal Crossing. This sounds good to me.

In a perfect world, we would get a new Splinter Cell game instead of Sam Fisher being dropped into random Tom Clancy games. But I’ll take what I can get.

Will the world finally get a GOOD Predator game?