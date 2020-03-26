Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

BioShock, Borderlands, And XCOM Are Coming To Switch

Ethan Gach
Filed to:2K games
2K gamesxcom 2borderlandsbioshocknintendo switchnintendo direct mininintendo
4
Save
Illustration for article titled iBioShock/i, iBorderlands/i, And iXCOM/i Are Coming To Switch
Screenshot: Take Two

A bunch of 2K games are coming to Switch on May 29 including XCOM 2, Borderlands 2, and BioShock Infinite.

The news is part of the surprise Nintendo Direct Mini that dropped earlier today confirming a number of ports that had previously been rumored.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of 2K games headed to the Nintendo platform:

  • XCOM 2 Collection: includes XCOM 2, 4 DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion.
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection: includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.
  • BioShock Remastered Collection: includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition.

Each of the games in the collections can also be purchased individually. It’s also the first time any of these series has appeared on a Nintendo console. Finally, Borderlands 2 gets to be on a handheld people actually play.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, People Are Decorating Excellent Rooms

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

In Japan, Animal Crossing Players Are Making Incredible Custom Outfits

If The Witcher Was An Anime