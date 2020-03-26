BioShock, Borderlands, And XCOM Are Coming To Switch

Screenshot : Take Two

A bunch of 2K games are coming to Switch on May 29 including XCOM 2, Borderlands 2, and BioShock Infinite.



The news is part of the surprise Nintendo Direct Mini that dropped earlier today confirming a number of ports that had previously been rumored.

Here’s the full list of 2K games headed to the Nintendo platform:

XCOM 2 Collection : includes XCOM 2, 4 DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion.

: includes XCOM 2, 4 DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion. Borderlands Legendary Collection : includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

: includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. BioShock Remastered Collection: includes BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition.

Each of the games in the collections can also be purchased individually. It’s also the first time any of these series has appeared on a Nintendo console. Finally, Borderlands 2 gets to be on a handheld people actually play.