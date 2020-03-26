Surprise Nintendo Direct Includes Updates On Xenoblade, Smash, Animal Crossing

Screenshot : Nintendo

Nintendo quietly dropped a surprise mini Direct on us this morning, announcing several games and updates coming to the Switch in the next few months, including Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, the Bioshock Collection, and Burnout Paradise Remastered along with updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Ringfit Adventure and more.

Fans have been clamoring for a Nintendo Direct for months, keeping track of the growing gap since the last one back in 2019. Well, that gap grows no more. Today’s direct, which can be seen in its entirety at the bottom of this post, began with a caveat: release dates listed are subject to change in the face of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Following the message came the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition. The remastered version of Shulk’s adventure features updated visuals and sound, a new user interface, and a new epilogue story called Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. It’s slated for release on May 29.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Then came work that all the 2K Games are coming to the Switch. That includes BioShock: The Collection, the Borderlands Legendary Collection, and the XCOM 2 Collection. All three collections are dropping on May 29.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Then a surprise for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 players. The third and final planned installment of downloadable content is live today. Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom adds Reed and Susan Richards, Johnny Storm, Ben Grimm, and Victor Von Doom to the game, along with an all-new story campaign.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players won’t have to wait long for seasonal content, with a Bunny Day celebration taking place April 1 through the 15. A bunny named Zipper will be visiting players’ islands, hiding eggs used for special crafting projects.



There’s a new Nintendo-made puzzle game available on the eShop today. Good Job! sees players perfeorming puzzling tasks around a sprawling office building.

Good Job! Screenshot : Nintendo

Ready to learn the identity of the first new fighter for the second wave of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC? Well, Nintendo isn’t ready to tell, though it will say it’s going to be one of the extendable-armed pugilists from Arms.

Screenshot : Nintendo

The new fighter will be revealed and released in June. In the meantime, Nintendo Online members can download a free game trial for Arms starting today.

Bravely Default II Screenshot : Nintendo

Also available today on the Nintendo eShop is a demo of upcoming role-playing game Bravely Default II from Square Enix, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Capcom’s deep-sea exploration game Shinsekai: Into the Depths, and Panzer Dragoon Remake, which is a timed exclusive for the Switch.

