Advertisement
Advertisement

Others reported hearing microphone feedback and long stretches of silence and throat clearing. After about another 21 minutes or so the stream ended, and a pre-recorded message was uploaded instead.

During the conversation—when people could actually hear what was being said— Republican donor and stream moderator David Sacks apparently claimed that this failed Twitter Space was the largest group that has “ever met online.” When he said this there were about 100,000 listeners.

Advertisement

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly pointed out that she had more viewers join when she famously played Among Us on Twitch with Pokimane and Hasan Piker. That stream racked up over 400,000 viewers at one point. For those keeping score at home, that’s a lot more than the 100,000 trying (and failing) to listen to DeSantis regurgitate his same old speech about the dangers of the “woke mind virus.”.

Advertisement

So yeah, a pretty rough start to a presidential campaign. But hey at least people will remember it. That’s for sure.