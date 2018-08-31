The three-day finals for Broadcaster Royale, a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds tournament featuring 80 duo teams of streamers from around the world, unfolds this weekend at PAX West’s Paramount Theater. The matches start today at 2 pm ET, streaming on the Broadcaster Royale Twitch channel and also on each competitor’s individual Twitch channel.

Several well-known PUBG players have entered the event, including Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, a former CS:GO pro who has become one of PUBG’s most popular streaming personalities. He’s had fans show up in his games to serenade him or to tempt him with illegal hacks; more recently, he’s taken to hunting down hackers. Shroud’s duo partner is Justin “Just9n” Ortiz, fellow former CS:GO pro. The two players live together and often stream matches together. Some proof of their impeccable teamwork: Shroud once saved Just9n from choking on his food during the middle of a live-stream (yes, really).

Shroud and Just9n are some of the best-known names in the lineup, but plenty of other players in the mix could have what it takes to snatch a piece of the $300,000 prize pool. Familiar faces like Antony_Kongphan and Sacriel will be playing for North America and Europe, respectively. Both of them are old hands at survival teamwork; they each competed in a makeshift DayZ fight club back in the day. The full bracket of every grand finals duo team, with links to each player’s Twitch channel, is on Broadcaster Royale’s website.

If PUBG isn’t your thing, PAX West will also host a couple other esports events this weekend, including the Hearthstone Showdown, a pro-am with $10,000 up for grabs. Eight professional Hearthstone players will face off against eight qualified amateur players, to be determined by a 128-player single-elimination bracket. The tournament’s organizer, GEICO Gaming, will air it all on their Twitch channel. On-site sign-ups for amateur players close at 2:45 pm ET today, after which point the games begin.

Summer is coming to an end, and so is the Fortnite Summer Skirmish series. The final Fortnite Summer Skirmish unfolds on the ground at PAX West, and it’ll be a big to-do that—you guessed it—starts today and lasts all weekend. Anyone in attendance at PAX West can sign up to compete; today’s qualifier finals will air at 9 pm ET on the Fortnite Twitch channel, with day 2 finals airing at 9 pm ET tomorrow and day 3 finals on Sunday at 9 pm ET. The event’s grand finals are on Monday at 2 pm ET.