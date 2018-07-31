Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Earlier this month, one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, landed himself in hot water by taking a ride with a hacker who had figured out how to Mary Poppins entire cars into the sky. Shroud has since changed his ways.



During a stream yesterday, Shroud encountered a notorious car hacker; people claim that this player has heaps of accounts to avoid getting perma-banned. The hacker soared above the map like a flock of birds, or perhaps like a single (depending on your perspective) Goku. Shroud decided he’d had enough.

“I think I can kill him,” Shroud said nonchalantly. Then he aimed down the sights and fired just twice. That was all it took. The hacker died, and the car plummeted out of the sky. Shroud also finished off the hacker’s passenger-in-crime, just for good measure.



But Shroud had just given this renegade the perfect revenge quest. The hacker came back and continued to hound Shroud and his duos partner. After an early-match death at the hacker’s hands, Shroud quit out of PUBG altogether.

“He’s just gonna keep flying and killing us, flying and killing us,” said a visibly fed-up Shroud. “I’m done. I’m not playing anymore.” Victory for the hacker.

These types of hackers often pick on big streamers to advertise their custom cheats, and if PUBG’s developers can’t even tear the car wings off a hacker this brazen, the game’s cheating woes will likely continue.