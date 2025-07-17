Some Of The New Mega Evolution Pokémon Cards May Have Leaked And Look Incredible

The Pokémon Company announced back in February that Mega Evolutions, the super-powered form changes introduced in Pokémon X and Y, are coming to the Trading Card Game this year. Now, we know these Pokémon are the stars of one of the next card sets launching in September, simply titled Mega Evolution, and we may have our first look at some of the rare full-art cards that will be included in the expansion. Though these four cards are unverified at the moment, they’re pretty sick.

The four full-art cards feature Mega versions of Latias, Kangaskhan, and two of Lucario. Right now, the only images we have of them are a bit blurry, but they’re clear enough to get the concept. One of the Lucario cards and the Kangaskhan feature renders of the mega-evolved Pokémon with an illustration of their original form in the background. It’s a cool way to show the transformation Mega Evolution entails, but like always, the best full-art cards are bespoke illustrations that tell a story or give you a sense of a Pokémon’s personality. That’s where the other Lucario and Latias cards shine.

Mega Lucario has a cool action shot as he clashes with a Mega Venusaur, while Latias looks like she’s flying over a lit-up city. Latias is one of my favorite Pokémon, and while I don’t play the card game myself, I do buy the occasional one-off card. I might be keeping my eye out for this Mega Latias at the next convention I attend.

The Mega Evolution push coincides with Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s release on Switch and Switch 2 in October, which is bringing the mechanic back to the RPGs for the first time in over a decade. If leaks are to be believed, the game will have several new Mega Evolutions not included in previous games. We may see some of them in the Pokémon Presents showcase set for July 22.



