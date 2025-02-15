Everything We Saw At This Week's Big PlayStation State Of Play And More Of The Week's Top Gaming News

If you, like most people on Earth, are a frequent mobile gamer, you’ll be all too aware of the bane of in-game ads. Because the freemium model proves by far the most successful way to release games on telephones, you pay by sitting through agonizing ads with fake countdown timers, “X” buttons that don’t close anything, and faux interactivity designed to trick you into tapping through to the store. Valve has now made it abundantly clear that anything like this on its PC store means an instant ban. - John Walker Read More