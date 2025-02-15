Everything We Saw At This Week's Big PlayStation State Of Play And More Of The Week's Top Gaming News

This week gave us PlayStation’s first State of Play presentation of 2025. It was 40-plus pretty packed minutes that showed off plenty of games coming to Sony’s console in the future, and we’ve collected every last trailer and announcement. Also, big changes are coming to Overwatch 2, and Marvel Rivals rapidly changed course after a planned change immediately resulted in fan ire. Read on for these stories and more.
While Game Pass hasn’t exactly shone in the last twelve months, one feature that still stood out (despite more recently being locked behind the highest payment tier) is its day-one releases. Big-name games like Indiana Jones and Avowed, coming straight into your account the moment they’re available to buy. Sony has, until now, mostly avoided mimicking this with its own equivalent, PlayStation Plus, but last night’s State of Play revealed further wavering. - John Walker Read More
Today, February 12, 2025, Sony held its first State of Play showcase of 2025. There weren’t any massive surprises, but there were a ton of really neat-looking games that just might snag your attention. In particular, there was a good chunk of third-person melee action, typically featuring swords slashing up some monstrosity. - Claire Jackson Read More
Tibia, one of the oldest PC MMORPGs around, is getting a brand new character class nearly three decades after it first launched. Yes, this MMO is potentially older than you and is still being updated. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Following a report last week highlighting the slop currently infesting digital game storefronts, it seems Sony has started to remove some egregious shovelware featuring AI-generated art from its PlayStation Network Store. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
Marvel Rivals May Have Just Set A Record For Responding To Angry Fans As It Abandons Controversial Reset
I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a game developer retreat so quickly after announcing a very unpopular change to its very successful live-service multiplayer game. Last night, NetEase announced Marvel Rivals players would have their competitive rank nerfed mid-season. Barely a few hours later, the company said that it would actually not be doing that at all. - Ethan Gach Read More
Welcome to February, an otherwise quiet, wintery month that has quickly established itself in recent years as one of the hottest times for developers to release their games. Some of the biggest games of 2025 are out this month, as well as some of the longest, with February bookended by massive RPGs that many players may spend all year slowly chipping away at. - Ethan Gach Read More
The fall release calendar for 2025 is finally beginning to take shape. Borderlands 4 is the first into the breach with a launch planned for September 23. With Grand Theft Auto 6 also planned for a fall release, the window is rapidly closing for the year’s other major blockbusters to find a spot. - Ethan Gach Read More
If you, like most people on Earth, are a frequent mobile gamer, you’ll be all too aware of the bane of in-game ads. Because the freemium model proves by far the most successful way to release games on telephones, you pay by sitting through agonizing ads with fake countdown timers, “X” buttons that don’t close anything, and faux interactivity designed to trick you into tapping through to the store. Valve has now made it abundantly clear that anything like this on its PC store means an instant ban. - John Walker Read More
Blizzard is bringing some of the most substantial changes to Overwatch 2 that the game has seen since it launched in 2022. In a 30-minute-long Spotlight presentation, the company revealed several changes and new modes, as well as a new hero coming to the hero shooter in 2025. You can watch the full presentation below, or if you just want the highlights, read on. - Kenneth Shepard Read More