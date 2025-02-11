28-Year-Old MMO Is Finally Getting A New Class

Tibia, one of the oldest PC MMORPGs around, is getting a brand new character class nearly three decades after it first launched. Yes, this MMO is potentially older than you and is still being updated.

Released in early 1997, Tibia is an isometric online RPG that was developed by a group of German students as a hobby project. It grew in popularity, and for the past quarter of a century has continued to receive updates—it finally got sounds in 2022—and has maintained an active player base throughout. And soon those loyal players will have something new to play with, as the developers behind Tibia have announced a new player class is coming to the MMORPG.

On February 10, developer Clipsoft revealed that in 2025 it plans to add The Monk class option to Tibia. When the game launched in the ‘90s it only had four classes: Druid, Knight, Sorcerer, and Paladin. This new Monk class, or “vocation” as they are called in Tibia, will be focused on melee combat and healing.

“When the idea first came up, it felt like an impossible task,” explained ClipSoft in a blog announced the Monk. “Adding a new vocation to Tibia after all this time would probably be too complex and too risky. The more we talked about it, however, the more it felt actually possible as well as a natural step for the game. Why else would most bosses allow five characters to enter if not for five different vocations?”

There’s no specific release date for the Monk class yet, though it will be available to test starting on February 25. ClipSoft plans to release new blogs with more details about the class in the coming weeks.

“All in all, we see the addition of a new vocation as an opportunity to rekindle the sense of discovery that was always part of Tibia,” said ClipSoft. “A chance to learn the intricacies of a new vocation, experiment with new strategies, and adapt to new team compositions.”

