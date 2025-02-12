11 Important Changes Coming To Overwatch 2 To Finally Get It Back On Track

The most important change coming to Overwatch 2 in 2025 is the addition of Perks. This system essentially turns the shooter into a MOBA, allowing you to upgrade your hero throughout a match and fundamentally change their ability sets to cater to your playstyle. This feels like the revival of the planned skill trees that would have given heroes different abilities that riffed on their base ones in a PvE mode that was canceled in 2023.

One example shown was Orisa, who can add a placeable shield similar to the one she had in the original Overwatch to her kit, allowing her to defend herself and allies with a more stationary playstyle. Also shown was the option to upgrade Ana to be able to use her damage-reducing Nano Boost ultimate on herself, giving her a power boost and a degree of survivability she otherwise doesn’t have. This is the biggest fundamental change Overwatch 2 has introduced to its gameplay since the game launched. It’ll be implemented in quickplay and competitive modes in Season 15, beginning on February 18. We’ll have impressions on the site very soon.