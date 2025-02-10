From What's Out To What's Coming: 17 Cool Games We're Checking Out In February

Welcome to February, an otherwise quiet, wintery month that has quickly established itself in recent years as one of the hottest times for developers to release their games. Some of the biggest games of 2025 are out this month, as well as some of the longest, with February bookended by massive RPGs that many players may spend all year slowly chipping away at.

Fans of open-world games are getting a slight reprieve. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was originally also going to drop this month but was pushed to March at the last minute. That will free players up to take on sprawling adventures like Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Avowed, and Monster Hunter Wilds instead. But there are a lot of cool-looking smaller games to checkout this month as well, at least a few of which could become sleeper GOTY contenders in their own right. Here are all the major game releases in February 2025:

