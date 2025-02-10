6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica
From What's Out To What's Coming: 17 Cool Games We're Checking Out In February

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds bookend a packed month of game releases

nintendo
By
Ethan Gach
Art shows several games releasing in February.
Image: Capcom / Obsidian / Sega / Kotaku

Welcome to February, an otherwise quiet, wintery month that has quickly established itself in recent years as one of the hottest times for developers to release their games. Some of the biggest games of 2025 are out this month, as well as some of the longest, with February bookended by massive RPGs that many players may spend all year slowly chipping away at.

Fans of open-world games are getting a slight reprieve. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was originally also going to drop this month but was pushed to March at the last minute. That will free players up to take on sprawling adventures like Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Avowed, and Monster Hunter Wilds instead. But there are a lot of cool-looking smaller games to checkout this month as well, at least a few of which could become sleeper GOTY contenders in their own right. Here are all the major game releases in February 2025:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - February 4

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - February 4

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is one of those sequels that takes the first game and tries to make it bigger, more detailed, and more immersive in every way. Based on early reviews, it basically accomplishes that. The medieval RPG sim is bursting with detailed side quests and gameplay friction that makes merely surviving a challenge. It’s been topping the Steam charts this month, even if its grueling realism won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Rift of the NecroDancer - February 5

Rift of the NecroDancer - February 5

The Nintendo Switch exclusive is now on PC. Where Crypt of the NecroDancer was a rhythm-based dungeon crawler, Rift is a more familiar Guitar Hero-style puzzle adventure. It takes the enemy pattern recognition of the previous game and applies the escalating anxiety of combat that doesn’t end until the song’s over. It’s really great.

Developer: Brace Yourself Games, Tic Toc Games

Publisher: Klei Publishing

Platforms: Switch, PC

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell - February 5

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell - February 5

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is the latest entry in the Momodora series. Released on PC last year, the 2D, magic-infused anime Metroidvania is now on consoles as well. In a crowded genre, it manages to stand out thanks to beautiful art and fun exploration.

Developer: Bombservice

Publisher: Playism

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Civilization 7 - February 11

Civilization 7 - February 11

Civilization VII is the first new 4X game in the franchise in roughly a decade, and looks to streamline some of the strategy series’ gameplay while also making important changes like altering how historical eras work and adding new crisis events that can upend how things progress. Early players have hammered it for its UI and other elements feeling “unfinished,” but it has a strong foundation to build on.

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Urban Myth Dissolution Center - February 11

Urban Myth Dissolution Center - February 11

Urban Myth Dissolution Center is a visual novel in which you investigate cursed relics and paranormal anomalies against the backdrop of creepy, lo-fi cutscenes. As Azami Fukurai, you take on the role of detective, working for a Ghostbusters-like organization where you scrape social media to unravel urban legends. I hope it’s basically X-Files with cool psychedelic pixel art.

Developer: Hakababunko

Publisher: Shueisha Games

Platforms: PS5, Switch, PC

Slime Heroes - February 13

Slime Heroes - February 13

Slimes are usually introduced early on in RPGs as the easiest enemies to kill. In Slime Heroes, however, you actually play as one. It’s a souls-like action-RPG platformer in which you collect gems to unlock new abilities and enact your revenge on a colorful, uncaring world. There’s also local and online co-op. Slime buddies unite!

Developer: Pancake Games

Publisher: Whitehorn Games

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II - February 14

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II - February 14

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II is the latest turn-based RPG in the sprawling Trails series. It takes place directly after the events of the first game, and includes cameos from veteran characters that will be harder to appreciate unless you’re up to speed on the previous entries. But if you’re looking for a long, intricate JRPG, this one’s for you.

Developer: Nihon Falcom

Publisher: NIS America

Platforms: PS5, Switch, PC

Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered - February 14

Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered - February 14

The second batch of remastered classic Tomb Raider games has arrived. Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered charts the action-adventure series’ shift from PS1 to PS2 and will include some of the bumpier games in the series history. Hopefully, the remastered elements make them easier to appreciate in a new light.

Developer: Aspyr, Crystal Dynamics

Publisher: Aspyr

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC

Avowed - February 18

Avowed - February 18

It’s been a while since we had a big, meaty first-person fantasy RPG. Avowed, from the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds, will combine Skyrim-like gameplay with the world and lore of Pillars of Eternity, with a heavy emphasis on side quests and negotiating between various factions. It’ll be on Game Pass day one for PC and Ultimate subscribers.

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 - February 18

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 - February 18

Four friends reunite later in life to retrace their memories of a pivotal summer long ago. Lost Records seems like It for ‘90s kids, leaning more into tech-fueled alienation than occult horror. It’ll be out in two parts with the first one coming this month. I don’t normally mesh well with narrative-driven adventure games but this one has me more intrigued than most.

Developer: Dontnod

Publisher: Dontnod

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog - February 20

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog - February 20

“War is over. War is just beginning.” That’s the slogan of Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog, a retro sci-fi love letter to ‘80s anime where you manage a patrol ship on the edge of space investigating a strange new anomaly. It’s narrative-focused, so be ready for lots of reading, but the pixel-art animations of everything from ship console controls to mechs fighting in space look incredible.

Developer: Space Colony Studios

Publisher: Astrolabe Games, Meridiem Games

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - February 21

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - February 21

When it comes to Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you either know or you don’t. If you don’t, all that matters is it’s a real-time action spin-off taking place after the events of Infinite Wealth. It follows beloved side-character Goro Majima as he sails around to various islands taking on the local criminal underworld.

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Ninja Five-O Remaster - February 25

Ninja Five-O Remaster - February 25

The once-forgotten Game Boy Advance exclusive is finally back. Action platformer Ninja Five-O was one of the Nintendo handheld’s most underrated games. Now players can once again step into the shoes of ninja Joe Osugi as he takes down a group of mystical terrorists in retro side-scrolling levels.

Developer: Limited Run Games

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

The Local - February 26

The Local - February 26

With an emphasis on wild movement, The Local is a first-person open-world shoot-em-up that looks super rad. All your favorite movement types are here including rail grinding, sliding, wall running, climbing, air strafing, and bunny hopping. There’s also multiplayer and a leaderboard for chasing high scores.

Developer: Tobey Gronow

Publisher: JINC

Platforms: PC

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - February 27

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection - February 27

It’s time to duel! Yugi Mutou returns to card battling in a collection of over a dozen of the franchise’s earliest games, now with online play, save anywhere, rewind, and other modern quality-of-life features.

Developer: Digital Eclipse

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PC, Switch

Monster Hunter Wilds - February 28

Monster Hunter Wilds - February 28

Monster Hunter is finally makings its current-gen debut with Wilds, built from the ground up for modern high-end consoles and gaming PCs. If you’ve never hopped on the monster hunting train before, now is probably the time. Wilds is shaping up to be one of the more visually impressive and mechanically rich entries in the action-RPG series.

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

PGA Tour 2K25 - February 28

PGA Tour 2K25 - February 28

The biggest (and only real) golfing franchise returns this month with its latest entry. PGA Tour 2K25 overhauls the MyPlayer creation options and adds new swing settings and other tweaks.

Developer: HB Studios

Publisher: 2K

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

