Everything We Saw At Today's Big PlayStation State Of Play

Today, February 12, 2025, Sony held its first State of Play showcase of 2025. There weren’t any massive surprises, but there were a ton of really neat-looking games that just might snag your attention. In particular, there was a good chunk of third-person melee action, typically featuring swords slashing up some monstrosity.

Enough preamble, let’s get into everything we saw at today’s State of Play!

Monster Hunter Wilds

Sony kicked off their show with a nice little look at Monster Hunter Wilds, in all its open-world, monster-bashing glory. If you haven’t been following this game, it’s worth checking out the trailer as it showcases a wide variety of beasts and environments. Monster Hunter Wilds ships on February 28, 2025.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

With some slick-looking art and 2D platforming hack-n-slash action, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance sees the folks behind Streets of Rage 4 take a shot at resurrecting Sega’s classic ninja series. Let’s hope it plays as good as it looks. I mean, some of those landscapes are just too gorgeous. I could die there and be okay with it.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Crossworlds, as the name suggests, seems like it’s putting a world-hopping spin on the Sonic Racing series, with mid-race portals you can drive through to take you to other realms. It has a closed beta on February 21, which you can sign up for now.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Oh hell yeah, it’s a Digimon game! When was the last time you played one of those? Time to stop playing Palworld!

Lost Soul Aside

With an ethereal presentation that promises a sword-swinging hero’s journey through some pretty spectacular-looking environments, Lost Soul Aside looks promising for fans of speedy and flashy third-person melee action. Hopefully it will be stylish enough for the more discerning fans of the genre among us. Lost Soul Aside launches on March 30, 2025.



Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

A demo for the new Yakuza title arrives this week!

Dave The Diver: Ichiban’s Holiday DLC

Here’s a mashup you probably didn’t expect. Ichiban Kasuga from Like A Dragon brings his cheerful disposition and thrilling heroics to the world of Dave the Diver.

Splitgate 2

This Portal-meets-Halo-like sequel is rolling out an alpha demo later this month, on February 27.



WWE 2K25

Hey, if you always wanted to roam around a virtual hub dedicated to everything WWE (akin to the City in NBA 2K25 but for wrestling), check out the video above as Paul Heyman shows off The Island.



Borderlands 4

Oh, hi Randy. And other Randy. The Randys (Randies?) showed up to give us a quick look at the latest game in the cartoony-yet-always-gory Borderlands universe. I’ll have to wait till I get the game in my hands for sure, but from the looks of the trailer at least, the gunplay looks more solid and substantial than ever. The Randys also announced a special State of Play later this year that will go all in on BL4.

Bordelrands 4 launches on September 23, 2025.



Split Fiction

Today’s SoP showed off even more of the upcoming Split Fiction, the science fiction meets fantasy fusion co-op adventure from the makers of It Takes Two.



Directive 8020

I always sit up straight when a domineering masculine voice demands a status report. Maybe that’s something I need to work out with my therapist. Either way, Directive 8020 is a flashy-looking science fiction horror romp that gives me some serious Alien vibes. Dead bodies on space stations, the creepiness of “substances” in space? Heck yeah. Directive 8020 arrives on October 2nd.

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

Five Nights At Freddy’s is getting yet another game, likely filled with even more animatronic creeps just waiting to scare the heck out of you.



The Midnight Walk

With a lush, dark, and creepy aesthetic that’s giving some gentle Tim Burton vibes, The Midnight Walk is a fresh-looking first-person shooter with some clear stealth and puzzle elements. It arrives on May 8, 2025. It’ll also be playable on PS VR2!

Darwin’s Paradox

I keep telling people that Octopodes are super smart. And Darwin’s Paradox! is all about that. This cute-looking platformer from Konami arrives later this year.

Warrior’s Abyss

A roguelike Dynasty Warriors just might be the twist to this legendary series you never thought you needed. It’s available on PS5 and PS4 today if you’re interested in giving it a shot.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny

These days I continue to suspect that the PS2 era was peak gaming. It’s all been downhill since then. Is that true? I don’t really know. But what I do know is that an ambitious remaster of Onimusha 2 is arriving on May 23 if you want to get a taste of that PS2 magic.

Onimusha: Way of the Sowrd

If Onimusha 2 wasn’t enough, today’s SoP followed it up with more Onimusha (nuts, right?). This one isn’t a remaster, however. Rather, with a stylish modern presentation and some great-looking physics interactions, new series entry Onimusha: Way of the Sword is definitely worth putting on your radar with an expected release window of 2026.



Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Okay, for those of you who enjoy MGS3, I’m happy for you. The game is fine. This remake doesn’t inspire me to put up with it again, but hey, if you want to hear David Hayter play Snake again (who wouldn’t?) It’ll probably be worth it for that alone.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater arrives on August 28, 2025—but you knew that already, didn’t you?



Hell Is Us

Give me Adam Jensen—err, I mean his voice actor, Elias Toufexis—and a moody trailer for a pretty intense-looking sci-fi game and I’ve almost forgotten what Deus Ex even is. With a release date of September 4, 2025, Hell Is Us looks like it could be a gripping adventure.

Lies of P: Overture

If you were fan of 2023’s soulslike Lies of P, you’ll be happy to check out a trailer for its upcoming expansion, arriving this summer.

Dreams of Another

Where to begin with this one? Somehow, I imagine this is what Hideo Kojima’s dreams look like—glimpses of play with violent interuptions. Kojima isn’t involved in this game, but it still looks worth checking out as it seems quite imaginative.



Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone might be mid at best for some folks, but I quite enjoyed it and with a permadeath mode and other features, I might be willing to give it a spin again. This remaster launches on April 25.

Stellar Blade DLC

If you’re up for looking pretty and slashing weird monsters, Stellar Blade is getting a PC release and an expansion this June.



Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 sees the folks at Don’t Nod take on the story of a fateful summer in the lives of a group of young friends, and how they’re dealing with its ramifications as adults.



Blue Prince

Blue Prince is a puzzle game billing itself as an “atmospheric architectural adventure” set inside a cryptic house that’s hopefully filled with worthwhile secrets for those of us who like to snoop around where we probably don’t belong.



Abiotic Factor

Abiotic Factor, already a huge hit on Steam, is a co-op survival game that gives me some Half-Life vibes, with strange creatures and scientific endeavors that hopefully won’t doom us all.

PlayStation Plus Classics Additions

The original Armored Core, Armored Core Project Phantasma, Armored Core Master of Arena, and Patapon 3 are coming to PlayStation Plus for subscribers with access to the Classics Catalog.

Tides of Annihilation

There sure were a lot of swords at today’s event. And while Hell Is Us maybe looks most appealing to me, I’d be lying if I said Tides of Annihilation wasn’t a close second.

Metal Eden

Blood-pumping music and stylish action complete with wall-running and first-person shooting are at the heart of Metal Eden. It’s expected on May 6, 2025.

Mindseye

Mindseye is an action adventure game about “AI and human greed” destroying society. It’s directed by Leslie Benzies, the former president of Rockstar North, so don’t be surprised if it gives off some serious Grand Theft Auto vibes.

Saros

Saros is the latest game from Housemarque, makers of such elegant games as Returnal and Resogun. It stars Rahul Kohli and while the trailer has no gameplay, it hints pretty strongly at this game building on what the studio achieved in Returnal, which, it seems, is exactly what they’re aiming to do. Saros arrives in 2026. They closed the show with this one, so maybe it’s worth keeping on your radar?



And that wraps up our rundown of Sony’s February 12, 2025 event! Nope, there was no Bloodborne or God of War. Sorry!