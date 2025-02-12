Housemarque's Next Sci-Fi Shooter Is Called Saros And It Might Be More Forgiving Than Returnal

I knew Saros was a Housemarque game the second its protagonist said, “But after every death I always come back stronger.” The Finnish studio behind Returnal and a host of excellent arcade shooters is back with a new entry in the same genre scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 in 2026 and I already can’t wait.

Live Forever in the Universe of 'New World: Aeternum' Share Live Forever in the Universe of New World: Aeternum

Not much was revealed in the cinematic teaser during Wednesday’s PlayStation State of Play showcase, including any actual gameplay. But we did get a sense of Saros’ world and stakes, with the main character mentioning endless time loops and an eclipse from which madness, and creepy enemies, both spawn.

Advertisement

It seems very much like a spiritual successor to 2021's GOTY roguelike contender Returnal but with an important difference. While that game was pretty punishing run-to-run, Saros will have “permanent resources and progression.” Every time hero Arjun Devraj (played by Rahul Kohli) respawns, he’ll have new weapons and upgrades rather than his arsenal resetting each time.

Here’s the description:

Set on the planet Carcosa under the threat of an ominous eclipse, take on the role of Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers on a lost off-world colony. SAROS features permanent progression systems, where every death reshapes the world while offering new upgrades to overcome challenges. With a haunting story, deep third-person action, and a grounded performance by Rahul Kohli, SAROS presents the next evolution in Housemarque’s gameplay-first experience.﻿



Advertisement

Creative director Gregory Louden called it “the ultimate evolution of the Housemarque gameplay-first experience” and said the game will continue in the third-person action shooter tradition of its predecessor. There’s even a slight wink and a nod to Housemarque’s signature bullet hell orb patterns it loves killing players with.

Advertisement

When the game does arrive sometime in 2026, it will include enhancements for PS5 Pro. Considering the importance of framerate to the genre, that will probably end up being no small thing. Hopefully we get to see some actual gameplay later this year. In the meantime, you can join me in celebrating Housemarque’s 30th anniversary by giving Returnal a shot if you haven’t already.

Advertisement

.