Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Oh Man Looks At Nike's "Doraemon" Dunks

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
sneakers
sneakersnikedoraemon
Illustration for article titled Oh Man Looks At Nikes Doraemon Dunks
Photo: Sneaker News

Dropping later this month—or maybe even later this week—this upcoming colourway of Nike’s resurgent Dunk line has been dubbed the “Doraemon”.

Photo: Sneaker News

It’s not an official licensed deal between Nike and the blue cat, hence the lack of overt branding, but then like Nike’s “Gundam” Air Max 98, it doesn’t need to be when the homage is so obvious, and looks so good (Indeed it’s probably better for it).

Photo: Sneaker News

Hypebeast report that the sneaker will be seeing a gradual release throughout the month, starting with skate stores.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION