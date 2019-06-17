Gundam has a long history of inspiring sneakers and sneaker colourways, but these three shoes from Chinese company 361 Degrees are the result of an official collaboration.



Here’s the complete lineup, with prices around the USD$60-70 mark.

There are also collector’s editions available, which come with this incredible box/crate:



Advertisement

And also some apparel, which is a lot nicer than any of those shoes:

Advertisement

This stuff is all available now and sadly, for all the effort can still not hold a candle to the Air Max 98 “Gundam”.

