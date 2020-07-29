Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

New Nikes Are A "Gamer" Tribute

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled New Nikes Are A Gamer Tribute
Photo: solebyjc

While modern sneaker collabs tend to be focused on contemporary games and series, this upcoming Blazer ‘77 by Nike is instead going in the opposite direction.

Rather than being an exercise in marketing/branding for a particular company, this one is just a simple shout-out to video games, with a heavily pixellated swoosh and a colour scheme that screams “70s arcades” while also including more modern touches like changing Nike’s old “Have a Nike Day” slogan to “Have a Good Game” and giving the accompanying smiley face a headset.

Illustration for article titled New Nikes Are A Gamer Tribute
Image: The original, vintage “Have A Nike Day” logo.
That last flourish might be a bit much, but the swoosh and colour scheme on the midsole are A++++, so this would have been a nice pair even without the gaming tie-in. Or maybe even in spite of it.

They’ll go on sale in the Fall, and while they don’t yet have an official product name from Nike yet, most folks seem to just be calling them the “Have A Good Games”.

Illustration for article titled New Nikes Are A Gamer Tribute
Photo: solebyjc
Illustration for article titled New Nikes Are A Gamer Tribute
Photo: solebyjc
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

remytronprime
Remytron_Prime

Those are kinda clean. I hope I can get a hand on them. 