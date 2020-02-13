Xbox x Air Jordan Collab Is A Tasteful Nod To A Classic

Because it’s All-Star weekend in the NBA, and because that’s traditionally been a time for companies related to basketball to show off some cool stuff, Jordan and Xbox have decided to team up and make a console that nobody can actually buy.



This kind of thing isn’t new, particularly for Microsoft who seem 1000x more keen for these PR stunts than in actually releasing limited edition consoles. The only way you’ll get one of these is to enter a competition.

Advertisement

When Air Jordan Met Xbox It’s been a poor generation for custom console designs, but I am very in for this official Xbox x… Read more

Which is a bit of a shame, because as these kind of collabs go, this one’s pretty good! While the all-red colour scheme on the controllers might initially look a little boring, the leathered pattern on both the pads and the console is a nod to the new red colourway of the 1988 Jordan 3 , an absolute classic shoe (and one forever linked to All Star weekend) that hey, whaddya know, is getting a release from Nike this weekend.