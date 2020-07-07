Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

The Full Adidas x Pokémon Collab Is So Good

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonadidassneakerskotaku core
1
1
Gif: Adidas Japan

While the odd piece has released through 2020—a pair of sneakers here, some slides there—what looks like the full range of Adidas’ Pokémon collab has dropped on the company’s Japanese store, and it’s great.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Full Adidas x iPokémon /iCollab Is So Good
Photo: Adidas Japan

There are shirts, bags, shorts and tracksuits! There are multiple pairs of sneakers, stuff for men, women and kids too.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Full Adidas x iPokémon /iCollab Is So Good
Photo: Adidas Japan

I love how tasteful a lot of it is for something that could have easily gone right off the rails into “department store licensed shirt hell”. It toes the line between the two brands almost perfectly, with enough Pokémon to let you know that’s what this is about while also retaining Adidas’ own style on everything from football jerseys to basketball shoes to the iconic three-striped track top.

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller
Illustration for article titled The Full Adidas x iPokémon /iCollab Is So Good
Photo: Adidas Japan

This stuff is all available right now on Adidas’ Japanese site, so hopefully it’ll make it’s way to Western stores soon.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Full Adidas x iPokémon /iCollab Is So Good
Photo: Adidas Japan
Illustration for article titled The Full Adidas x iPokémon /iCollab Is So Good
Photo: Adidas Japan
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Full Adidas x iPokémon /iCollab Is So Good
Photo: Adidas Japan
Illustration for article titled The Full Adidas x iPokémon /iCollab Is So Good
Photo: Adidas Japan
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Last Jedi's Director Made A Pokémon Go Trailer

Pokémon Esports Broadcasts Are Simply The Best At Reaching Out To Newcomers

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Dark Souls Is Presumably Easier With Assault Rifles