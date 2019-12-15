Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Adidas' New Pokémon Sneakers Are An Improvement

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sneakers
3.8K
1
Save

Adidas’ pop culture tie-in sneaker releases have been unrelenting this year, from Game of Thrones to Star Wars, and if there’s been one thing they’ve all had in common, it’s that they’ve been a little underwhelming.

Advertisement

This was also the case with the company’s first two shoes in a new Pokémon collaboration, but these new Adidas Advantages are OK!

I’m not sure as a grown-ass adult whether the pixellated Pikachu is something I could successfully pull off, but otherwise this is a nice clean shoe where the only other branding comes from a Pokémon logo on the tongue and an inner lining full of sprites representing other first-gen Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Charmander and Mewtwo.

Advertisement

It’s coming soon.


 

 

Share This Story

Adidas x Nerd Feet:

Adidas Is Making Pokemon Sneakers

Here Are All Of Adidas' Game Of Thrones Sneakers

Adidas Is Making A New Star Wars Sneaker, And Um

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts