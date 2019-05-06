Following on from their Game of Thrones tie-in, Adidas will soon be releasing a pair of sneakers based on Pokemon. Not Detective Pikachu, just regular ol’ Pokemon.



This Pikachu-inspired pair of Adidas Campus will be out soon, and look...well, honestly they look like something I’d buy my six year-old. There’s an all-over print as well as a huge embroidered Pikachu, while there are hits of Pokemon yellow on the heels and aglets and a Pokeball inside the tongue.

There’s also a Squirtle version coming, but there are no images of that one yet. If you’re an adult (with an adult budget) and a bit disappointed in this design, you could always check out FRGMT’s Pokemon collaboration.