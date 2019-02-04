Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

First teased late last year, Adidas has now released images of their entire collaboration with HBO’s Game of Thrones, a line that’s going to include six pairs in all, each of them based on a house or faction from George R. R. Martin’s universe.



The six pairs are going to be based on Houses Targaryen, Stark and Lannister, the White Walkers, the Night’s Watch and Daenerys. They’ll all be appearing on Adidas’ Ultra Boost 4.0, which usually sell for $180, though collaborations like this can sometimes push that to $200 or even a bit more.

No word on a release date yet (it’ll probably coincide with the show’s return in April), but there are plenty more pics over at Sneakernews.

I’m still bummed these aren’t based on the original and superior 1.0 Ultra Boost, which Adidas is still releasing for select collaborations, but there are still some nice touches on these that elevate them above a standard 4.0, like extra material on the toe on some and premium cages on some others.

