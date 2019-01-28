Yellow? Check. Fluffy? Check. Tail? Check. These upcoming Pokemon sneakers by Glamb will be out in Japan next month, and I love them.
There won’t be many pairs made, and those that will be are coming in a fairly limited run of sizing. They’re also selling for USD$250, so these are definitely in “cool shoes I only look at on the internet” territory.
They’re part of a wider collection Glamb will be releasing in February, that will also include fabulous items like this Pikachu sweater:
This Jigglypuff one:
And this Charizard shirt: