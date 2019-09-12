Perhaps hoping to recapture a little of the magic from their older collaborations, Adidas is once again teaming up with Star Wars for a sneaker release ahead of the Rise of Skywalker in December.



The result is this X-Wing-inspired Ultra Boost. Which, when you only read about the news in text form, should be great! The Ultra Boost, despite losing its 2015-17 hypebeast lustre, is still maybe Adidas’ best sneaker silhouette, and definitely its most comfortable. And who doesn’t love X-Wings?

And yet, look at this thing. It’s an adult sneaker with a four year-old’s K-Mart shoe aesthetic. There’s print on the boost and heelcup that looks like it was applied in Microsoft Word. The heel tab has a super corny “THE FORCE WILL BE WITH YOU ALWAYS” slogan running all the way down it. And worst of all, it’s based on the shoe’s S&L model, which with its mesh construction (most other Ultra Boosts are made of very comfortable knit) is the absolute worst Ultra Boost.

If you’re really into the idea of an Adidas x X-Wing collab, but are passing on these, Adidas released this Samba back in 2010 that was a bit more subtle: