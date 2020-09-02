Nintendo x Puma Have Some Super Mario Bros. Sneakers Coming

Photo : Puma / Foot Locker

Just in time for the series’ 35th anniversary, Puma is about to release an official Super Mario Bros. shoe.



It’s a version of the company’s RS Dreamer silhouette, with a very Mario Bros. colour scheme, a Super Mario logo on the tongue and a star on the heel.

Perfect if you’re 11 years old! Maybe less perfect for everyone else.



They’ve yet to be officially announced, but they’re already up on Foot Locker’s Australian site, with a release date of September 4.

