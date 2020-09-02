ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Odds and Ends

Nintendo x Puma Have Some Super Mario Bros. Sneakers Coming

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sneakers
sneakerssuper mario bros.pumamarionintendo
Illustration for article titled Nintendo x Puma Have Some iSuper Mario Bros./i Sneakers Coming
Photo: Puma / Foot Locker

Just in time for the series’ 35th anniversary, Puma is about to release an official Super Mario Bros. shoe.

It’s a version of the company’s RS Dreamer silhouette, with a very Mario Bros. colour scheme, a Super Mario logo on the tongue and a star on the heel.

Perfect if you’re 11 years old! Maybe less perfect for everyone else.

They’ve yet to be officially announced, but they’re already up on Foot Locker’s Australian site, with a release date of September 4.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION