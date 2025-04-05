This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans
Nintendo's Big Switch 2 Reveal, Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Trump's Tariffs, And More Of The Week's Big News

Culture

Nintendo's Big Switch 2 Reveal, Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Trump's Tariffs, And More Of The Week's Big News

An exclusive FromSoftware game and a new 3D Donkey Kong adventure are among the big announcements

nintendo
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled Nintendo&#39;s Big Switch 2 Reveal, Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Trump&#39;s Tariffs, And More Of The Week&#39;s Big News
Image: Nintendo, Nintendo / Kotaku, Nintendo / Kotaku, NetEase / Marvel / Kotaku, FromSoftware, Photo: Andrew Harnik / Nintendo / Kotaku (Getty Images), David Ryder (Getty Images), Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku, Nintendo / Kotaku, Nintendo / Kotaku

Finally this week, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on the Switch 2 in a big way, giving us details about its screen, specs, and some of the games we can expect to see at launch and in the months that follow. A few days later, however, the company announced that preorders, previously set to go live on April 9, were being pushed back so that Nintendo could “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” Read on for these stories and lots more details about the Switch 2 and everything we saw in Nintendo’s big Direct presentation.

Switch 2 Pre-Order Rules Are Some BS: Here’s How They Work

Switch 2 Pre-Order Rules Are Some BS: Here’s How They Work

A Switch 2 with its Joy-Cons detatched.
Image: Nintendo

Console pre-orders are a notoriously painful process. If you’re trying to get them online, scalpers and bots are likely to snatch them up at stores like Target or Best Buy. With the Switch 2 coming in hot, Nintendo is putting some restrictions in place on its online store to hopefully make sure people who actually want to buy and own the new console can get it, rather than predatory resellers who will charge you twice as much on eBay. But they’re uh, pretty restrictive, to the point where even the most dedicated Nintendo fan might not be able to buy directly from the company. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Over 120 Switch Games Have Compatibility Issues Or Won’t Start Up At All On Switch 2

Over 120 Switch Games Have Compatibility Issues Or Won’t Start Up At All On Switch 2

Image for article titled Nintendo&#39;s Big Switch 2 Reveal, Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Trump&#39;s Tariffs, And More Of The Week&#39;s Big News
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

Today, Nintendo revealed all about the Switch 2. The new console is set to launch in June and will cost $450. And it will, as previously announced, support most OG Switch games. However, two new compatibility lists from Nintendo seem to indicate that over 100 Switch games will have various issues or just flat-out not work on the upcoming Switch 2. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

Trump Shocks With Massive New Tariffs That Could Make The Switch 2 Cost More Than $600

Trump Shocks With Massive New Tariffs That Could Make The Switch 2 Cost More Than $600

Trump fist bumps escalating Switch 2 prices.
Photo: Andrew Harnik / Nintendo / Kotaku (Getty Images)

Fans faced a bit of sticker shock today when Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 would cost $450, especially with some new physical games set to cost as much as $90. But the price of upgrading to the Mario maker’s next console generation is set to get even worse after President Donald Trump announced a new wave of shockingly high tariffs that could push the price of a Switch 2 in the U.S. to over $600. - Ethan Gach Read More

The Switch 2 Launches June 5, Costs $450: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The Switch 2 Launches June 5, Costs $450: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo's splash page for the Switch 2, with the release date underneath, June 5.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

It’s happening! It’s official! We now finally know nearly everything important about the Switch 2. In today’s Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo broke down details of what the console will offer, what specs it offers, and when it’ll be available to buy. - John Walker Read More

Everything We Saw At The Big Switch 2 Reveal

Everything We Saw At The Big Switch 2 Reveal

Donkey Kong punches his way towards the screen.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Today was the day Nintendo finally shared with us a much-needed deep dive on the highly anticipated successor to its wildly successful hybrid console, the Switch. The Switch 2 was proudly shown off by the company during a Direct and at long last we got a look at some upcoming games, what makes this machine unique from its predecessor, and just what the heck that C button is all about. - Claire Jackson Read More

Nintendo Halts Switch 2 Pre-Orders Over Trump’s Tariffs

Nintendo Halts Switch 2 Pre-Orders Over Trump’s Tariffs

A Nintendo sign is displayed.
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Switch 2 pre-orders were supposed to begin on April 9. No longer. In an unprecedented move, Nintendo announced on Friday that it’s halting pre-orders for its upcoming $450 hardware launch because of new tariffs in the U.S. set to go into effect on April 5. - Ethan Gach Read More

Marvel Rivals Reveals Two New Characters For Its Next Season

Marvel Rivals Reveals Two New Characters For Its Next Season

Image for article titled Nintendo&#39;s Big Switch 2 Reveal, Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Trump&#39;s Tariffs, And More Of The Week&#39;s Big News
Image: NetEase / Marvel / Kotaku

On April 3, NetEase revealed the next season of Marvel Rivals. The popular game’s second season starts April 11 and will add Emma Frost and Ultron to the already large roster of Marvel Rivals. - Zack Zwiezen Read More

FromSoftware’s Next Game Is A Switch 2 Exclusive

FromSoftware’s Next Game Is A Switch 2 Exclusive

A character from The Duskbloods.
Image: FromSoftware

One of the biggest announcements during Nintendo’s Switch 2 Direct wasn’t a Nintendo game or major feature reveal for the system. Instead, it was from Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, who closed out the showcase’s partner segment by revealing The Duskbloods, a new Soulslike from the team that will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

The Switch 2's Battery Life Is Worse Than The Original

The Switch 2's Battery Life Is Worse Than The Original

Chibbi Robot catches on fire because of the Switch 2's battery life.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Battery life for gaming handhelds is always a challenge but the tradeoffs for the Switch 2 appear to be particularly brutal. Nintendo has confirmed that the next-gen device will run for anywhere from 2-6.5 hours on a single charge depending on what you’re playing. It ain’t great. In fact, it’s somehow even worse than that of the original Switch. - Ethan Gach Read More

