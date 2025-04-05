Nintendo's Big Switch 2 Reveal, Pre-Orders Delayed Due To Trump's Tariffs, And More Of The Week's Big News

Console pre-orders are a notoriously painful process. If you’re trying to get them online, scalpers and bots are likely to snatch them up at stores like Target or Best Buy. With the Switch 2 coming in hot, Nintendo is putting some restrictions in place on its online store to hopefully make sure people who actually want to buy and own the new console can get it, rather than predatory resellers who will charge you twice as much on eBay. But they’re uh, pretty restrictive, to the point where even the most dedicated Nintendo fan might not be able to buy directly from the company. - Kenneth Shepard Read More