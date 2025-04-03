Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Marvel Rivals Reveals Two New Characters For Its Next Season

Emma Frost and Ultron are coming to the free-to-play shooter later this month

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Marvel Rivals Reveals Two New Characters For Its Next Season
Image: NetEase / Marvel / Kotaku

On April 3, NetEase revealed the next season of Marvel Rivals. The popular game’s second season starts April 11 and will add Emma Frost and Ultron to the already large roster of Marvel Rivals.

Since it arrived on the scene late last year, free-to-play third-person superhero shooter Marvel Rivals from NetEase has been a massive hit across console and PC, though sadly that didn’t stop NetEase from laying off devs working on Rivals. Now, as we near the end of the game’s first big season—which added the Fantastic Four—NetEase has released a trailer for Marvel Rivals season 2. Folks, it’s time to visit the mutant island of Krakoa.

Here’s the new trailer that reveals Emma Frost and Ultron as the new playable characters, as well as some snazzy new Hellfire Gala outfits for characters like Wolverine, Scarlet Witch and others.

Season 2: Hellfire Gala Official Trailer | Krakoa Welcomes You April 11! | Marvel Rivals

And here’s the official description of the new season from NetEase:

It’s the most glamorous night of the year, darling - Emma Frost herself invites you to the Hellfire Gala on Krakoa!

Once a year, this sovereign Mutant island opens its gates, welcoming both friend and rival alike to shape a brighter future. Now stranded in the year 2099 by a raging temporal storm, the fate of Krakoa hangs in the balance, its ecosystem suffering from dangerous chronal energy.

Can a night of glittering festivities bring unity over fine dining and dazzling conversation? Who among the attendees possesses ulterior motives or solely seeks to party? And who is the uninvited guest? Dress your best, step through the gates, and join us for an unforgettable evening of elegance, intrigue, and power.

Image for article titled Marvel Rivals Reveals Two New Characters For Its Next Season
Image: NetEase / Marvel / Kotaku
While many fans online are very into Emma Frost’s thick design, others, myself included, are frustrated that Rivals will soon have a third blond woman dressed in white and blue. It’s becoming a problem.

We don’t know much more about this season, but expect more details to come soon from NetEase as we approach April 11.

.