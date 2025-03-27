Soon Venom Will Be Twerking His Juicy Cheeks All Over Marvel Rivals

Free-to-play juggernaut Marvel Rivals is getting a twerking Venom emote just in time for April Fool’s Day. And yes, this is real.

Since it arrived on the scene last year, Marvel Rivals from NetEase has been a massive hit across console and PC, though all that success didn’t stop the publisher from laying people off in February. And since release, Rivals has added more characters, costumes, and modes. Now, the Marvel-themed third-person hero shooter is getting something very different: An emote that will let deadly symbiote baddie Venom throw it back and bounce that ass.

On March 26, Marvel Rivals shared a preview of a new small update coming to the game, along with a teaser for a free, limited-time April Fool’s Day gift for players. In the image shared online by NetEase we can see what appears to be an image of Venom twerking. And while officially NetEase hasn’t confirmed this emote to be the gift, dataminers and leakers have begun sharing footage of Venom throwing it back after the latest Rivals update went live on Thursday.

Yes, this might look like a mod or a fan-created AI video or something like that, but that’s not the case. That is, in fact, Venom from the video game Marvel Rivals, twerking. Since the game launched people have created memes about and fixated on Venom and how big and juicy his ass is in game. So it only makes sense that NetEase would give the fans what they want and let Venom drop it and pop it. As for why Venom is orange in the video above, that’s a new bonus skin included in a paid mini-battle pass available now in the game.

To unlock this special gift you’ll need to finish enough challenges to unlock enough dice rolls to completely unlock the current Galatica’s Cosmic Adventure board. While that will take some time and some grinding, the board and the emote are free for all players. Everyone gets a chance to drop it and bounce around.

You’ll only be able to unlock and earn this Marvel Rivals twerking emote between April 1 and 4, so don’t wait around too long or you’ll miss out on this incredible emote. And that would be a real shame.

