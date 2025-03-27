Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Soon Venom Will Be Twerking His Juicy Cheeks All Over Marvel Rivals

The new twerking emote will be free to earn between April 1 and April 4

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Gif: RivalsLeaks / NetEase / Marvel / Kotaku

Free-to-play juggernaut Marvel Rivals is getting a twerking Venom emote just in time for April Fool’s Day. And yes, this is real.

Suggested Reading

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater Remake Will Fix One Of The Most Annoying Features Of The Original
Ubisoft Is Getting A $1.25 Billion Bailout From Tencent To Spin-Off Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, And Rainbow Six Siege
Nintendo Hints At Switch 2 Upgrades For Old Games
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: October 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater Remake Will Fix One Of The Most Annoying Features Of The Original
Ubisoft Is Getting A $1.25 Billion Bailout From Tencent To Spin-Off Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, And Rainbow Six Siege
Nintendo Hints At Switch 2 Upgrades For Old Games
The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: October 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Since it arrived on the scene last year, Marvel Rivals from NetEase has been a massive hit across console and PC, though all that success didn’t stop the publisher from laying people off in February. And since release, Rivals has added more characters, costumes, and modes. Now, the Marvel-themed third-person hero shooter is getting something very different: An emote that will let deadly symbiote baddie Venom throw it back and bounce that ass.

Advertisement

Related Content

Stand Out From The Crowd With These Free Marvel Rivals Skins
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Found Its Ideal Venom In A Horror Icon

Related Content

Stand Out From The Crowd With These Free Marvel Rivals Skins
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Found Its Ideal Venom In A Horror Icon

On March 26, Marvel Rivals shared a preview of a new small update coming to the game, along with a teaser for a free, limited-time April Fool’s Day gift for players. In the image shared online by NetEase we can see what appears to be an image of Venom twerking. And while officially NetEase hasn’t confirmed this emote to be the gift, dataminers and leakers have begun sharing footage of Venom throwing it back after the latest Rivals update went live on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yes, this might look like a mod or a fan-created AI video or something like that, but that’s not the case. That is, in fact, Venom from the video game Marvel Rivals, twerking. Since the game launched people have created memes about and fixated on Venom and how big and juicy his ass is in game. So it only makes sense that NetEase would give the fans what they want and let Venom drop it and pop it. As for why Venom is orange in the video above, that’s a new bonus skin included in a paid mini-battle pass available now in the game.

To unlock this special gift you’ll need to finish enough challenges to unlock enough dice rolls to completely unlock the current Galatica’s Cosmic Adventure board. While that will take some time and some grinding, the board and the emote are free for all players. Everyone gets a chance to drop it and bounce around.

Advertisement

You’ll only be able to unlock and earn this Marvel Rivals twerking emote between April 1 and 4, so don’t wait around too long or you’ll miss out on this incredible emote. And that would be a real shame.

.