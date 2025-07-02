Marvel Rivals Is Either About To Make Spider-Man Fans’ Dreams Come True Or Do The Funniest Thing

Marvel Rivals’ next season has it all: Phoenix and Blade as playable characters, a brand new map, changes to the customization options, and an itsy bitsy crash-out by Spider-Man fans. The latest furore is likely a momentary blip until developer NetEase fully unveils all the cosmetics releasing in Marvel Rivals’ third season, but as some of the skins leak out ahead of their announcement, Spider-Man fans are angry about the absence of one of the web slinger’s most iconic looks: the Symbiote Suit.

Even if you’re not paying attention, you’ve probably seen the Symbiote Suit at least a few times since its debut in the comics in the ‘80s. The black-and-white outfit is arguably Peter Parker’s most iconic alternate suit when he’s not wearing his trademark blue-and-red onesie. As the name implies, the look is the result of a symbiotic, goo-like alien lifeform taking over the hero, causing an internal struggle between Peter and the creature’s violent tendencies. Spider-Man’s black-and-white look has appeared in several adaptations, including video games like 2023’s Spider-Man 2, and 2007’s Spider-Man 3 film starring Tobey Maguire. It would make a natural addition to Marvel Rivals, one fans are clamoring for, and it would probably sell like hot cakes, but NetEase has yet to announce it. What makes the current situation all the more peculiar is that some of the skins in the game’s upcoming battle pass that have leaked include Symbiote skins for several other characters who are not your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Based on the leaked art posted on X (formerly Twitter) account Rivals_Leaks, we now know that Squirrel Girl, Rocket Raccoon, and Jeff the Land Shark will all be getting Symbiote skins as part of the battle pass. Those might read like gag picks, but they have some basis in the comics, each at some point being overtaken by a Symbiote. With the alien goop suit being an obvious theme this season, it’s only a matter of time before we see Spidey don the fit, right? Right? Possibly! Until we know for sure, however, Spider-Man fans are gonna crash out and/or vibrate with anticipation, if that’s okay with y’all.

Given how popular the suit is, it wouldn’t surprise me if Marvel Rivals made it a shop skin instead of putting it on the battle pass. That way, people can buy it outright for about twice as much cash. If, somehow, NetEase doesn’t add this skin during the Symbiote-themed Season 3, beginning July 11, I expect the internet to melt. I mean, hey, Spidey’s already getting a new skin bundle this week, so it’s entirely possible NetEase pushes it further down the pipeline so Peter doesn’t get too greedy.

