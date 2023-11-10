Last Of Us Studio Says Goodbye To Another Exec

Another veteran executive is leaving Naughty Dog in what’s felt like a weird year full of ups and downs for the acclaimed studio behind The Last of Us. Head of technology Christian Gyrling is leaving after 17 years. He was appointed to the position just a few months ago—the last time a veteran Naughty Dog dev departed.

“Our Head of Technology Christian Gyrling has decided to leave Naughty Dog after an amazing 17-year career at our studio,” the PlayStation studio wrote in a statement on November 10. “We’re grateful for his many contributions to the studio, our games, and his teammates. We will miss Christian greatly and wish him the best of luck on where his path leads next.”

Naughty Dog said Travis McIntosh, who’s been at the studio for 19 years since joining back in 2004, will take over the position. He was most recently programing director on The Last of Us: Part II, the 2020 PlayStation 4 game that paved the way for a hit HBO adaptation and the last new project released by the studio.

Gyrling’s departure follows co-president Evan Wells’ decision to step down in July, and narrative designer Josh Scherr’s departure the previous year. Former IT Director of 28 years, Justin Monast, let in April.The recent shakeup has left The Last of Us director Neil Druckman in charge of creative, with veteran Alison Mori promoted to studio manager and head of operations.

It’s unclear what all of these shifts mean for the powerhouse long considered one of Sony’s top studios and the standard-barer for cinematic storytelling and blockbuster production quality in games. A multiplayer spin-off for The Last of Us Part II remains MIA, and its future remains uncertain after it reportedly recieved a bad internal evaluation from sister-studio Bungie and Naughty Dog cut a couple dozen contractor developers last month amid wider cuts at PlayStation.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the next game from the studio, which follows teases for a new Uncharted sequel, rumors of a Last of Us Part III, and eternal hopes for a return to Jak and Daxter. More likely in the near term at least, players can expect a Last of Us Part II PlayStation 5 “remaster” and an eventual port of the game to PC.