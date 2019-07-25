Screenshot: Kreny (YouTube)

For players who may have been disappointed with the lack of traditional dungeons in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a new set of modding tools is helping players add dungeons inspired by previous games.



As spotted by PC Gamer, Earth Temple is a mod that adds the dungeon of the same name from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Created by a modder who goes by Kreny for the Wii U version of Breath of the Wild, the dungeon comes complete with tons of lava, platforming puzzles, and even a boss fight. While it’s not a one-to-one recreation of the original Earth Temple, it seems to get the spirit of it right.

The mod was made possible in part thanks to the visual editor “Ice-Spear” and collision data tool “Ice-Hall,” both of which were created by a modder called HailtoDodongo in order to help Breath of the Wild fans make more advanced dungeons for the game. “My goal is to get the feeling of old, bigger Zelda dungeons,” the modder told PC Gamer in an interview last month. While HailtoDodongo’s work includes ambitious additions like the Sky Maze dungeon, the tools are one small step toward a sort of unofficial “Zelda Maker” for the Wii U.

At this year’s E3, Nintendo announced it was making a sequel to Breath of the Wild that effectively grew out of how ambitious its original DLC plans for the game were. In light of the lack of new content then, it’s nice to see fans being able to add their own creations to the game to give players new dungeons to explore, at least for those with the Wii U version of the game.