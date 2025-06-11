Meet Mario Kart World's Biggest Bastard

Lakitu, the cloud-riding Koopa, has been the backbone of Mario Kart since the vary beginning, flashing the lights that kick off a race and retrieving errant drivers from out-of-bounds areas. Mario Kart World marks his biggest role yet by making him one of its playable racers, but it’s out on the course while playing janitor where he’s turned into such a spoilsport bastard.

“Not Lakitu!” you’re probably thinking. How could I hate on such a precious, friendly little Koopa as he? But you don’t have to play Mario Kart World for long to realize somebody must have pissed in his Cheerios this time around—he is more aggressive than ever, hauling players back onto the race track whenever they put the slightest toe out of line.

Ram into a barrier along the side of a course? Bam, you’re getting Lakitu’d. Try to cut corners and drive through an open field? There’s a 50/50 chance he’ll be on your ass before you even realize you’re not allowed to go that way. Want to relive that classic shortcut from Mario Circuit 4 dating back to the days of the SNES by hopping that green barrier at the second-to-last bend before the finish line? Get fucked.

I thought I was alone, but nope, Lakitu is ruining everyone else’s fun too. It’s ironic too, considering Mario Kart World features the series’ most complex and open courses yet, each existing on a full map in which you can drive between the tracks. For a sequel where exploring off the beaten path and grinding on every surface you can find is core to its ethos, Mario Kart World really doesn’t want you living your best, improvised life a lot of the time. It’s especially annoying since Lakitu takes your items and an extra three coins every time he grabs you.

“Lakitu is a bastard in this game,” wrote SkeletronDOTA on the subreddit. “One time I just drifted slightly wide with a golden shroom and he put me back on the track, and took my golden shroom and bullet with him.” User Chrop responded, “Lakitu seems extremely strict in this game, was playing on Boo Cinema and I flew slightly to the right on the glider section and said no. I was fully able to get back on the track but he didn’t like that I flew a little too far away.”

It’s not all bad. Lakitu won’t mess with you in Free Roam mode where you can complete the Mario Circuit feather jump shortcut in peace, and there are definitely times where his quick interventions are appreciated. For instance, say, if you start randomly falling through the map. Lakitu’s added aggression also benefits from the return of quick restart boosts, by pressing A as soon as he sets you back down on the track. Still, he could use way more overall chill. Maybe Mario Kart World’s next patch will dial him back a bit. For now, Lakitu is way overtuned.

