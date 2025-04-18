Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome

Mario Kart World was the very first game we ever saw running on a Switch 2. And from that moment, we here at Kotaku have been impressed by the open-world kart racer’s visuals.

Now, following a Mario Kart World Direct from Nintendo, we have a ton of new high-quality screenshots to look at before the game’s release. And folks, Mario Kart World is really good looking game.

I think some people were concerned that Nintendo making the leap to 4K graphics would cause the company’s games to lose their timeless charm and famous cartoonish appearance. When you think (most) Nintendo games, you think bright, vibrant, and exciting. And thankfully, Mario Kart World still looks like a wonderful Nintendo game. It’s just running at a much higher resolution and as a result, everything looks clearer and sharper. Wario’s mustache and Toad’s weird mushroom head (hat?) have never looked this good before!

So we wrangled up 12 new screenshots directly from Nintendo that made us go “Wow!” and tossed them into a slideshow so you all can enjoy them, too. Truly, we are the nicest people on the internet.