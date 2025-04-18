A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island
Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome

News

The new open-world kart racer launches on June 5 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2

nintendoMario
By
Zack Zwiezen
Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Mario Kart World was the very first game we ever saw running on a Switch 2. And from that moment, we here at Kotaku have been impressed by the open-world kart racer’s visuals.

Now, following a Mario Kart World Direct from Nintendo, we have a ton of new high-quality screenshots to look at before the game’s release. And folks, Mario Kart World is really good looking game.

I think some people were concerned that Nintendo making the leap to 4K graphics would cause the company’s games to lose their timeless charm and famous cartoonish appearance. When you think (most) Nintendo games, you think bright, vibrant, and exciting. And thankfully, Mario Kart World still looks like a wonderful Nintendo game. It’s just running at a much higher resolution and as a result, everything looks clearer and sharper. Wario’s mustache and Toad’s weird mushroom head (hat?) have never looked this good before!

So we wrangled up 12 new screenshots directly from Nintendo that made us go “Wow!” and tossed them into a slideshow so you all can enjoy them, too. Truly, we are the nicest people on the internet.

2 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 1

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 1

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Mario Kart World is set to launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

3 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 2

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 2

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The new console will cost $450 and doesn’t come with a pack-in game.

4 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 3

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 3

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Mario Kart World will cost $80 in the United States.

5 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 4

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 4

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

The high price has led to backlash online.

6 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 5

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 5

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

You can buy a $500 Switch 2 bundle that includes Mario Kart World to save some money.

7 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 6

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 6

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

But first you’ll need to snag a pre-order.

8 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 7

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 7

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

On April 4, Switch 2 pre-orders in North America were delayed.

9 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 8

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 8

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

They were planned to start in the US and Canada on April 9.

10 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 9

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 9

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

But President Trump’s tariffs forced Nintendo to delay.

11 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 10

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 10

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Switch 2 pre-orders will reportedly start on April 21 in the US.

12 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 11

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 11

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Reportedly they will go live on April 23 in Canada.

13 / 14

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 12

Mario Kart World - Screenshot 12

Image for article titled Damn, Mario Kart World Looks Awesome
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

As of April 17, Nintendo has yet to confirm these dates.

.

14 / 14