Mario Kart World's Breakout Star Is This Awesome Cow

Today, during Nintendo’s big Switch 2 Direct, we got a bunch of trailers for upcoming games and finally learned that the new console will be launching June 5. But the real star of the show wasn’t a new Donkey Kong game or voice chat, it was a simple yet badass cow on a scooter built out of a boombox.

A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island

A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island

Yes, an unassuming cow received much praise from online fans during the Switch 2 Direct. The creature appeared in a new trailer for Mario Kart World for just a few seconds but left a major impact on viewers.

Mario Kart World – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2

But this isn’t any ol’ random cow. No. This is the cow from Moo Moo Meadows. This is a famous cow. People love this cow. Ever since the farm animal first showed up in Mario Kart Wii, folks have been a big fan of this bovine. The cow only became more popular when Moo Moo Meadows made its way to Mario Kart 8. It was then featured in the track’s in-game icon. And now, Nintendo has revealed that this cool critter can drive and is playable in Mario Kart World.

Advertisement

Across social media, I spotted numerous people sharing jokes about the cow, praising its inclusion, or even drawing fan art of it. Who needs a new Donkey Kong game when you got this awesome cow on a scooter doing flips?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check our roundup for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does.

We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.