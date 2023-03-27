Zelda Fans Can Finally Chill: Tears Of The Kingdom Deep Dive Is On The Way

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just two months away, and there’s still a ton we don’t know about the widely anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild. Like, for instance, how different will it actually be from the hit 2017 open-world game? Thankfully, Nintendo just announced a new gameplay deep dive that will possibly answer many of fans’ burning questions.

On Tuesday, March 28, the publisher will debut a 10-minute gameplay demo led by series producer Eiji Aonuma. It’ll go up on YouTube at 10:00 a.m. ET and hopefully give more than a few clues about the new gameplay mechanics and mysteries waiting for players in Tears of the Kingdom’s world. Mysteries like: Why is the Master Sword broken? And what kinds of new powers does Link’s creepy cursed arm hold?

Despite first getting teased as far back as 2019, we’ve heard relatively little about Tears of the Kingdom compared to what we knew about Breath of the Wild two months before its release. There have been a bunch of trailers with intriguing nuggets for fans to parse, but tomorrow’s 10-minute preview will actually be more than all of the existing footage Nintendo has shown up to this point combined.

Read More:



9 Things In The Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Keeping Zelda Fans Up At Night

The semi-blackout has led some to worry that Tears of the Kingdom, which grew out of plans for a paid expansion, might be more of a Breath of the Wild 2.0 than a bold new departure for the series. At the same time, Aonuma recently told Famitsu (based on a rough translation) that “new gameplay will bring about changes in the game world.”

Fans’ minds have been racing with the possibilities ever since, especially given the big Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts vibes the existing trailers have given off. We’ll see how all of those hopes and dreams pan out following Tuesday’s mini-Zelda Direct.

