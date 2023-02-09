9 Things In The Tears Of The Kingdom Trailer Keeping Zelda Fans Up At Night

Zelda has the slate

I’m sorry to revive this for the billionth time, and honestly, I’m not going to get my hopes up here. I’ve already gotten burned. Nintendo can say it already gave me what I wanted in the musou spin-off. But isn’t it interesting that the Japanese Twitter account stopped and told everyone that Zelda, not Link, has the Sheikah slate in this picture? And the trailer ends with Zelda saying, “Please, lend me your power” as Link reaches out to her. Perhaps...we get to play as Zelda this time around? Who knows, maybe that corruption really gets the better of Link at some point...

