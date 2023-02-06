The Last Of Us Episode 5 Releases Early Thanks To The Super Bowl

The Last of Us TV show will officially cross the halfway point of its first season a little earlier than expected thanks to Super Bowl LVII. HBO clarified that episode 5 will be released on Friday this week instead of the usual Sunday drop so that Philly fans will have the time and space they need to celebrate the Eagles’ second-ever championship win. How thoughtful.

Normally airing each week during HBO’s coveted Sunday primetime slot, episode 5 will instead go live at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 10. That will give it plenty of clearance from the Super Bowl which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 12 on FOX. In fairness, parts of Philly will no doubt look like The Last of Us minutes after its’ showdown with Kansas City concludes.

The HBO adaptation will then go back to its regular schedule for the remaining four weeks. With nine episodes total, the season finale will take place on March 12. The title for it hasn’t even been revealed yet. And at the rate things are moving, the show is on track to hit all of the pivotal climaxes from the first game before season one wraps up next month. (You can watch the first episode for free over at HBO’s website).

The series has already been renewed for a second season, which will likely pick up around where The Last of Us Part II starts. Co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have already been upfront about wanting to avoid any filler, though Part II sounds like it will span multiple seasons. In the meantime, the PC port of The Last Of Us Part I will arrive just in time to tide fans over. Originally scheduled to launch on March 3, Naughty Dog announced it had to be delayed until March 28 to make sure it was in the “best shape possible” for new and returning players.