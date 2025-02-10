These 11 Super Bowl LIX Commercials Should Just Be TV Shows

Super Bowl airtime doesn’t come cheap. In fact, this year companies spent $8 million for 30 seconds of screen time at a Super Bowl most people will only remember for Kendrick Lamar’s unprecedented rap beef victory lap. There were commercials about Meg Ryan having orgasms at a restaurant with Billy Crystal (a la When Harry Met Sally), Gordon Ramsay and Pete Davidson hanging with alien cookware, and Post Malone drinking beer while acting like...Post Malone. My argument is: If brands are willing to spend an NFL player’s salary on a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it commercial, then why not fork over $40 million more and produce some high quality TV?

From Matthew McConaughey spouting “foodball”-related conspiracy theories to Michael Shannon and Aubrey Plaza being unimpressed by everything in life, here are the 11 Super Bowl LIX commercials that need to become TV shows.