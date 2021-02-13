'Shop Contest: Super Bowl 2021, Winners!

Well, as someone who doesn’t like Tom Brady and lives in the Kansas City area, that wasn’t my favorite Super Bowl to watch. But it did provide us with a great topic for last week’s contest.
Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who sends Luigi to the moon, like a GameStop stock.
Some fantastic entries this week! I was curious to see how well your skills and humor would mix with football. The results were better than I expected, and I always expect great entries. Good job team! Go football stuff! Sports. I’m a bad head coach. Sorry.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!
DISCUSSION
Well, as someone who doesn’t like Tom Brady and doesn’t live in the Kansas City area, that wasn’t my favorite Super Bowl to watch either.
Congrats Bob and Mono!
Great winning image by richardrae1!
Great images all around!
And Eb! I told you that was my favorite of your entries this week!
See everyone tomorrow!