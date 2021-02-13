Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Super Bowl 2021, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
8
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Super Bowl 2021, Winners!
Image: Nintendo / NFL / Kotaku

Well, as someone who doesn’t like Tom Brady and lives in the Kansas City area, that wasn’t my favorite Super Bowl to watch. But it did provide us with a great topic for last week’s contest.

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who sends Luigi to the moon, like a GameStop stock.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Super Bowl 2021, Winners!
Image: See Above
Advertisement

Some fantastic entries this week! I was curious to see how well your skills and humor would mix with football. The results were better than I expected, and I always expect great entries. Good job team! Go football stuff! Sports. I’m a bad head coach. Sorry.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale
Up To 85% Off
Lelo Valentine's Day Sale

Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown
Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

undefined
Bob The Rock includes Tom Brady. That’s a penalty. 10 yards.
Image: See Above
undefined
Badonkagronk wins the award for “Best Catch!”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Cecil Banon grabs the award for “Worst Shell Timing.”
Image: See Above
undefined
CoastersPaul snags the award for “Best Film Crew!”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
ed regis receives the award for “Worst Football Replacement.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Kaput Noob picks up the award for “Weirdest Draft Pick.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
LastLivingSoul wins bonus points for taunting Brady.
Image: See Above
undefined
modium loses points for reminded me that Blitzball exists.
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
MonoArtan gets the award for “Most Dangerous Foul.”
Image: See Above
undefined
And finally, Mrichston wins the award for “MVD (Most Valuable Dinosaur.)“
Image: See Above
Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Well, as someone who doesn’t like Tom Brady and doesn’t live in the Kansas City area, that wasn’t my favorite Super Bowl to watch either.

Congrats Bob and Mono!

Great winning image by richardrae1!

Great images all around!

And Eb! I told you that was my favorite of your entries this week!

See everyone tomorrow!