'Shop Contest: Super Bowl 2021, Winners!

Image : Nintendo / NFL / Kotaku

Well, as someone who doesn’t like Tom Brady and lives in the Kansas City area, that wasn’t my favorite Super Bowl to watch. But it did provide us with a great topic for last week’s contest.

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who sends Luigi to the moon, like a GameStop stock.

Image : See Above

Advertisement

Some fantastic entries this week! I was curious to see how well your skills and humor would mix with football. The results were better than I expected, and I always expect great entries. Good job team! Go football stuff! Sports. I’m a bad head coach. Sorry.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Bob The Rock includes Tom Brady. That’s a penalty. 10 yards. Image : See Above

Badonkagronk wins the award for “Best Catch!” Image : See Above

Advertisement

Cecil Banon grabs the award for “Worst Shell Timing.” Image : See Above

CoastersPaul snags the award for “Best Film Crew!” Image : See Above

Advertisement

ed regis receives the award for “Worst Football Replacement.” Image : See Above

Kaput Noob picks up the award for “Weirdest Draft Pick.” Image : See Above

Advertisement

LastLivingSoul wins bonus points for taunting Brady. Image : See Above

modium loses points for reminded me that Blitzball exists. Image : See Above

Advertisement

MonoArtan gets the award for “Most Dangerous Foul.” Image : See Above

And finally, Mrichston wins the award for “MVD (Most Valuable Dinosaur.)“ Image : See Above

Advertisement

T hat’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!