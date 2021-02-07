'Shop Contest: Super Bowl 2021

Image : NFL / Nintendo / Kotaku

The big game! The final match. The super thing! Whatever you call it, the Super Bowl is today. Seems weird to hold a Super Bowl during a pandemic, but hey, what do I know.

Your challenge this week: Add some video game characters to football!

Football is fine. It’s a bit boring at times, but with some good snacks and a comfy chair, it’s a totally okay sport to enjoy for a few hours. Do you know what would make it better? Video game characters! Let’s add some of them to the mix.

-NOTE FROM ZACK’S LAWYERS : Kotaku/ZACK ZWIEZEN is not affiliated with, officially endorsed by, or directly connected to the National Football League or the Super Bowl. This blog is just a fun little contest themed around a popular sporting event and it only uses the name Super Bowl as a form of parody, satire, and under fair use.-

That was weird. Anyway!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

