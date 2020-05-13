Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Japan's Animal Crossing: New Horizon Creations Continue To Amaze

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:animal crossing
animal crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsswitchnintendokotakueastjapan
Image: arsu_0306

People around the world are creating amazing things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Japan, in particular, continues to make incredible things.

Previously, Kotaku introduced incredible outfits, rooms and retro islands made by Animal Crossing players in Japan. Now, let’s check in to see what they’ve been up to!

Under-the-sea themed.

A flea market on a bridge.

Puddles.

Disneyland’s It’s a Small World.

Another It’s a Small World.

A bakery.

This is so good.

A Japanese garden.

Fancy lamps.

A bar.

A Japanese cemetary.

A very, very, very pink castle.

Ho ho ho ho.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

