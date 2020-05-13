Japan's Animal Crossing: New Horizon Creations Continue To Amaze

People around the world are creating amazing things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Japan, in particular, continues to make incredible things.
Previously, Kotaku introduced incredible outfits, rooms and retro islands made by Animal Crossing players in Japan. Now, let’s check in to see what they’ve been up to!
Under-the-sea themed.
A flea market on a bridge.
Puddles.
Disneyland’s It’s a Small World.
Another It’s a Small World.
A bakery.
This is so good.
A Japanese garden.
Fancy lamps.
A bar.
A Japanese cemetary.
A very, very, very pink castle.
Ho ho ho ho.